Sunil Chhetri on Nutrition, Endorsements, and Football Legacy

In a candid interview with ANI, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri revealed his reluctance to endorse soft drinks, attributing it to the importance of nutrition for athletes. Chhetri emphasized the critical role food plays in an athlete's life, stating that endorsing products he wouldn't personally consume goes against his principles.

The veteran footballer, known for his commitment to a vegetarian lifestyle, stressed that while he uses certain supplements and might endorse them if the brand aligns with his values, it's not driven by financial motives. Chhetri, aware of his influence on young fans, is cautious about his endorsements.

While discussing his stringent dietary habits, Chhetri highlighted the careful meal prep managed by his wife Sonam and his chef. Bringing attention to misconceptions about vegetarian athletes, he referenced experiences shared with fellow sports star Virat Kohli, both of whom thrive in their sports without consuming meat, yet have extensively curated diets.

Chhetri explained that maintaining peak fitness doesn't require expensive or trendy foods like quinoa, suggesting that traditional Indian foods like ragi and idli can be healthy alternatives. This perspective aligns with his belief in simple, home-cooked meals being effective for sustaining an athletic career.

Reflecting on his storied career, Chhetri fondly recalled early family meals that included vegetables, rice, and lentils, contrasting them with the modern dietary routines he now observes. His son's comprehensive eating habits mirror this approach, highlighting Chhetri's dedication to a holistic family lifestyle grounded in nutrition.

Chhetri's illustrious career with accomplishments such as leading India to multiple championship victories and receiving top honors like the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna Award underline his legendary status in Indian sports. With 94 goals in 150 international appearances, he's not only made history but also set benchmarks for future generations.

