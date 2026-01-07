Virat Kohli's Resurgence: The Batting Maestro's Stellar ODI Form

Indian cricket luminary Virat Kohli received a hero's welcome in Vadodara as throngs of fans celebrated his arrival ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11. Kohli, having recently showcased remarkable form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, looked as confident as ever, greeted by an overwhelmingly supportive crowd eager for selfies and autographs.

The prolific batsman enters the New Zealand series amidst a purple patch, boasting an impressive average of 146 in six recent matches. Virat ended a challenging year on a high note, leading the ODI run charts for India in 2025 with 651 runs across 13 innings. His determination to dominate limited overs was evident as he left behind a tumultuous Border-Gavaskar series.

Beyond ODIs, Kohli has cemented his legacy across numerous cricketing tournaments. He led India in runs during the ICC Champions Trophy and ended his year with multiple accolades, including an IPL title with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 37-year-old continues to break records, furthering his impressive career stats, including surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century tally. His unwavering performance has solidified his reputation as one of cricket's all-time greats.