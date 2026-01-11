Record-Breaker Virat Kohli: The Journey of a Modern Cricket Legend

India's cricketing icon, Virat Kohli, has described his illustrious career as a 'dream come true' after reaching yet another milestone. Kohli became the fastest player to achieve 28,000 runs across formats in international cricket during the first ODI against New Zealand.

The 37-year-old, playing in his 624th innings, reached this landmark with a boundary off New Zealand's bowler Adithya Ashok, surpassing legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. Kohli's gratitude for his career's journey was palpable as he credits his ability to bring happiness to fans worldwide through his sport.

Kohli, reflecting on his performance, stated that while he doesn't focus on milestones, his aggressive play style has evolved, favoring a counter-attacking approach. Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill hailed Kohli's current form as exemplary, hoping for his continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)