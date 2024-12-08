Pantoja Defends Belt, Rakhmonov Eyes Welterweight Title

In an impressive display at UFC 310, Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight title by submitting Kai Asakura in the second round. Pantoja, facing the UFC newcomer and former Rizin bantamweight champion, showcased his superior skill by clinching his third consecutive title defense since becoming champion in July 2023.

Reflecting on his victory, Pantoja emphasized the high standards of UFC competition. He prevailed with an 11th career submission win, adding to his record of 29 victories in 34 professional fights. 'It's the level, the UFC level is too high,' he remarked post-fight.

In the co-main event, undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov secured a decision victory over Ian Machado Garry. Despite Garry's near-success with a choke, Rakhmonov dominated, winning a close contest with all judges scoring it 48-47. Originally set to challenge the welterweight champion, Rakhmonov now looks forward to a healthier showdown with Belal Muhammad.

(With inputs from agencies.)