Left Menu

Pantoja Defends Belt, Rakhmonov Eyes Welterweight Title

Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his flyweight title at UFC 310 by submitting Kai Asakura. Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov secured a welterweight title shot by defeating Ian Machado Garry. Pantoja showcases UFC's high level, while Rakhmonov, despite Garry's strong efforts, claimed victory by decision, moving closer to a title bout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:32 IST
Pantoja Defends Belt, Rakhmonov Eyes Welterweight Title

In an impressive display at UFC 310, Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight title by submitting Kai Asakura in the second round. Pantoja, facing the UFC newcomer and former Rizin bantamweight champion, showcased his superior skill by clinching his third consecutive title defense since becoming champion in July 2023.

Reflecting on his victory, Pantoja emphasized the high standards of UFC competition. He prevailed with an 11th career submission win, adding to his record of 29 victories in 34 professional fights. 'It's the level, the UFC level is too high,' he remarked post-fight.

In the co-main event, undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov secured a decision victory over Ian Machado Garry. Despite Garry's near-success with a choke, Rakhmonov dominated, winning a close contest with all judges scoring it 48-47. Originally set to challenge the welterweight champion, Rakhmonov now looks forward to a healthier showdown with Belal Muhammad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024