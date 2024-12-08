Left Menu

Vissel Kobe's J-League Triumph: A Season of Dominance

Vissel Kobe secured their consecutive J-League title with a 3-0 victory over Shonan Bellmare. Goals by Taisei Miyashiro, Yoshinori Muto, and Takahiro Ohgihara gave Kobe a four-point lead, completing the domestic double after winning the Emperor's Cup last month.

Vissel Kobe successfully defended their J-League title, defeating Shonan Bellmare 3-0 in a triumphant home match marking the season's end. Kobe, last season's champions, led the standings by four points, with Sanfrecce Hiroshima in second place, and Machida Zelvia claiming third after topping the second division last year.

In front of an ecstatic home crowd, Taisei Miyashiro and Yoshinori Muto scored to give Kobe a solid halftime lead. Takahiro Ohgihara's second-half goal brought their points tally to 72 in 38 games, completing a remarkable domestic double following their Emperor's Cup victory last month.

The scoring opened in the 26th minute when Naoto Kamifukumoto saved Muto's header, only for Miyashiro to capitalize on the rebound. Muto added a second just before halftime, benefiting from Yuya Osako's header set-up by Daiju Sasaki. Ohgihara's long-range strike sealed the win, extinguishing Hiroshima's title hopes after their 3-1 loss to Gamba Osaka.

