End of the Road: Dan Ashworth Departs Manchester United

In a major development at Manchester United, sporting director Dan Ashworth has exited the club just five months after his high-profile recruitment from Newcastle United. The club confirmed that the separation was mutually agreed upon, following a disconcerting loss to Nottingham Forest. Notably, Ashworth played a pivotal role in transformative decisions during his short stint, including significant player acquisitions and managerial strategies. His exit, the result of a meeting with Chief Executive Omar Berrada, signals a strategic shift for United.

As the person trusted to reshape the club after the historical purchase of a minority share by Jim Ratcliffe, Ashworth was instrumental in retaining manager Erik ten Hag and orchestrating an ambitious spending spree close to £200 million on new players. Despite these efforts, the team's recent struggles have prompted a review of its leadership, culminating in Ashworth's departure. This comes amid the team's challenges on the field, which have seen them slip to their lowest ranking in decades.

Following the exit of Ten Hag and Ashworth, new head coach Ruben Amorim faces a formidable task of steering Manchester United to success. As the team prepares to face Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League and an upcoming clash with Manchester City, Amorim acknowledged the rebuilding phase ahead, emphasizing resilience and the ambition to return to the club's former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)