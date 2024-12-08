Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton Bids Farewell to Mercedes: A Legacy in Numbers

Lewis Hamilton concludes his illustrious tenure with Mercedes, having secured six Formula One championships with the team. Moving to Ferrari next year, Hamilton has been a dominant force in racing, breaking records and equalling legends. His career with Mercedes is highlighted by numerous titles, victories, and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:50 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton took his final bow with the Mercedes Formula One team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, concluding a chapter marked by dominance in the sport. Hamilton, who secured six of his seven world championships with Mercedes, finished fourth in his last race with the team.

Hamilton's career with Mercedes has been nothing short of remarkable. He clinched his first title with McLaren in 2008, backed by both McLaren and Mercedes from his early days. Hamilton's subsequent move to the factory Mercedes team saw him win championships in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, equalling Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles.

During his Mercedes tenure, Hamilton achieved significant milestones: eight Constructors' titles, 84 career wins, and 153 podiums for the team. His contributions over 246 races have solidified his legacy in Formula One. Hamilton is set to join Ferrari, a move reminiscent of Schumacher's career path, seeking new triumphs in the racing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

