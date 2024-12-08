2025 ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan Urged to Embrace Hybrid Model Amid Stalemate

Madan Lal, a former cricketer for India, has urged Pakistan to endorse a hybrid hosting model for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. The tournament's future hangs in balance as India remains firm on not sending its team to Pakistan next year, citing security concerns. Pakistan, however, insists on hosting the entire event solo.

Weeks of impasse seem to be nearing resolution, as reports indicate a breakthrough in discussions about the Champions Trophy's future. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly agreed in principle to utilize a hybrid model for global tournaments hosted in either country until 2027.

An official announcement is yet to come, but Lal believes Pakistan stands to gain from accepting the proposal. The hybrid model facilitates both nations playing at neutral venues for ICC tournament matches hosted by the other. While sourced confirmations to ESPNcricinfo affirm the agreement, the PCB has not publicly commented, noting only ongoing talks prompted by high-level meetings in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)