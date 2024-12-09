Devon Conway Skips Third Test for Family's Joy: Mark Chapman Makes Debut

Devon Conway, the out-of-form New Zealand opener, will not participate in the third test against England in Hamilton. Instead, he will be with his wife, Kim, for the birth of their first child, the team announced on Monday.

Conway, who accumulated only 21 runs over four innings, will be substituted by uncapped all-rounder Mark Chapman. Coach Gary Stead expressed excitement about Chapman's inclusion, noting Chapman's recent form in the Plunket Shield. Stead also hinted at a possible comeback for Will Young.

Young notably secured 244 runs, earning Player of the Series accolades, when New Zealand achieved a 3-0 series sweep against India. Conway's wife, Kim, had earlier addressed a miscarriage on social media, expressing hope and anticipation for their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)