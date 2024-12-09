Left Menu

Devon Conway Skips Third Test for Family's Joy: Mark Chapman Makes Debut

Devon Conway will miss New Zealand's third test against England for the birth of his first child. The cricketer had struggled with form, and Mark Chapman will take his place. This also opens up a chance for Will Young's return. Conway's wife Kim shared a heartfelt message on social media following a past miscarriage.

Devon Conway, the out-of-form New Zealand opener, will not participate in the third test against England in Hamilton. Instead, he will be with his wife, Kim, for the birth of their first child, the team announced on Monday.

Conway, who accumulated only 21 runs over four innings, will be substituted by uncapped all-rounder Mark Chapman. Coach Gary Stead expressed excitement about Chapman's inclusion, noting Chapman's recent form in the Plunket Shield. Stead also hinted at a possible comeback for Will Young.

Young notably secured 244 runs, earning Player of the Series accolades, when New Zealand achieved a 3-0 series sweep against India. Conway's wife, Kim, had earlier addressed a miscarriage on social media, expressing hope and anticipation for their future.

