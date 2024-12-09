Cycling Legend Eddy Merckx Suffers Fractured Hip

Legendary cyclist Eddy Merckx, who boasts an illustrious career with 11 Grand Tour victories, has suffered a fractured hip following a cycling accident. The incident occurred on Monday while Merckx was biking with a group near Hombeek, Mechelen, Belgian media report.

At 79 years old, Merckx is renowned not just for his Grand Tour triumphs but also for winning three World Road Championships and achieving the Triple Crown, a feat combining the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and World Championship wins in a single year.

His wife, Claudine, shared with reporters that Merckx was in considerable pain immediately following the fall. He is scheduled to undergo surgery at a hospital in Herentals, the same facility where double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel was recently treated for a dislocated collarbone.

