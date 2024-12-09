Australia's Pink-Ball Dominance: Crushing Ten-Wicket Victory Over India

In a testament to their pink-ball supremacy, Australia's cricket team decimated India with a ten-wicket victory during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Adelaide Oval. Travis Head's exhilarating century alongside sparkling bowling performances from Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins underscored Australia's domination.

This commanding win helped Australia recover from a significant defeat in Perth, leveling the five-match series at 1-1 and maintaining an unbeaten streak in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide. The victory was a setback for India's aspirations in the ICC World Test Championship, as highlighted by former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, who praised the home side's bowling.

During the game, India struggled against the erratic pink ball, collapsing to 180 runs with Mitchell Starc dazzling at 6/48. Despite partnerships among KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India's batsmen faltered. Australian batsman Travis Head's counter-attack left Indian bowlers stumped as he powered to 140 runs, guiding Australia to a 337 total and a 157-run lead.

Despite efforts from Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, India continued to struggle in their second innings, ending day two at 128/5. On day three, Cummins' five-wicket haul sealed the win for Australia, who chased down the paltry target of 19 runs effortlessly in 3.2 overs.

