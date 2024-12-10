Saudi Arabia Confirmed as 2034 FIFA World Cup Host Amid Global Scrutiny

Saudi Arabia is expected to be confirmed as the host nation for the 2034 FIFA World Cup by the organization's council on Wednesday. This strategic move aligns with the country's modernization goals under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision. FIFA is keen on capitalizing on Saudi Arabia's influence and resources to enhance the tournament's scale and scope.

The decision comes as the 2030 World Cup has already been allocated to a unique six-nation, three-continent collaborative project involving Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, along with single matches in South American countries Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. This dual confirmation continues FIFA's trend of altering the traditional bidding process to accommodate broader political and economic interests.

The Saudi bid promises significant developments in infrastructure with plans for new stadiums and facilities. However, the preparations face international scrutiny over labor practices and human rights issues. FIFA indicates that the Saudi World Cup presents 'significant opportunities for positive human rights impact,' adding complexity to the narrative of global sporting events as instruments of change.

(With inputs from agencies.)