India's Electric Vehicle Surge: A Path to 28 Million EVs by 2030

The number of electric vehicles in India is projected to exceed 28 million by 2030, driven by growing demand and government incentives. The IESA reveals substantial increases in EV sales, supported by technological advancements and enhanced charging infrastructures, marking significant progress in India's decarbonization journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward decarbonization, India is projected to have over 28 million operational electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 as per a report by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA). Increasing demand and government incentives are propelling this growth.

India's electric vehicle market expansion is fueled by enhanced consumer interest, technological advancements, and a robust charging infrastructure, leading to over 4.1 million EV sales in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. This reflects India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and embracing sustainable mobility.

According to IESA, by 2030, most EV sales will comprise electric two-wheelers, followed by four-wheelers and commercial vehicles. The growing EV market will significantly increase energy demand, necessitating expansion in grid capacity and renewable energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

