Chess Titans Clash: Gukesh vs Ding in World Chess Championship Finale

In a gripping battle, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh faces defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship. The match, tied at 6-6, resumes on Wednesday after a rest day, with both players eyeing the coveted crown by reaching the 7.5-point mark first.

As the youngest challenger, 18-year-old Gukesh seeks an aggressive approach in the final games, especially after losing his lead in the 12th round. Defending champion Liren, who has exhibited precision and composure, aims to continue his strong performance against Gukesh's determined comeback.

If the scores remain tied after the regular games, shorter tie-break games will decide the winner of the USD 2.5 million championship. Chess legends like Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen have praised Liren's gameplay, noting a tilt in his favor, as the challenging young Indian prepares for a tightrope finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)