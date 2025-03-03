Indian Grandmaster Pa Iniyan Triumphs at Cannes Open

Indian Grandmaster Pa Iniyan emerged victorious at the Cannes International Open, triumphing over fellow Indian V Pranesh in a tense ninth and final round in Cannes, France.

Iniyan concluded the tournament with an impressive 7.5 points, outpacing Delhi-based International Master Aradhya Garg by half a point. Europe was left in awe as Kazakhstan's World junior champion, Kazybek Noderbek, placed third after a tiebreaker.

The undefeated Iniyan showcased an impressive trajectory with six wins and three draws, propelling his Elo rating to 2579 and edging closer to the esteemed 2600 mark. The 38th edition of the tournament attracted 147 participants from 25 countries, including six Grandmasters and 21 International Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)