Indian Grandmasters Shine at Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa and Chithambaram Take the Lead

Indian chess grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram delivered stellar performances at the Prague Masters. Praggnanandhaa secured a decisive win over Nguyen Thai Dai Van, while Chithambaram emerged as the sole leader by defeating top seed Wei Yi. Both players now stand strong in their quest for tournament victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:36 IST
Indian chess grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram have made significant strides at the Prague Masters, showcasing their exceptional skills and strategies. Praggnanandhaa secured a clear victory over Nguyen Thai Dai Van, establishing himself as a top contender in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Aravindh Chithambaram defeated tournament top seed Wei Yi, claiming the sole leadership position. Demonstrating deep opening understanding, Chithambaram out-calculated his opponent and launched a successful king-side attack. The win catapulted him to an impressive tally of 2.5 points out of three possible, elevating him into the world's top 20 in live ratings.

The third round results have thus positioned Praggnanandhaa and Chithambaram as formidable contenders in the event, reaffirming India's dominance in the global chess arena. As the tournament progresses, both players are set on maintaining their momentum and strategic mastery.

