Cricket Fever: Record Viewership and Attendance at Adelaide Test

The Adelaide Test match between India and Australia has set new records for both viewership and attendance, according to Cricket Australia (CA). Six of the seven sessions averaged over 1 million viewers, with four of those surpassing 1.4 million across all platforms. A documentary honoring Phillip Hughes also drew significant audiences of 350,000 on its debut night.

CA's digital channels saw strong engagement during the game, drawing an average of 1.1 million Australian users across the three days. Despite the match finishing earlier, video views from Australian users increased by 17% compared to the first Test. Social media channels racked up 208 million video views, adding 216,000 new followers to CA's digital network.

Record-breaking attendance figures were recorded with a total of 135,012 fans attending over the three days, surpassing the 2014-15 record for a Test against India. Single-day attendance in Adelaide also hit new highs, with 50,186 and 51,642 fans attending on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively. In a significant series turn, Australia leveled the series 1-1 following a ten-wicket victory in the Test match.

Looking ahead, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is expected to be fully packed for the Boxing Day Test, with a final release of public tickets planned for December 24. Similarly, public sales for the New Year's Test at the SCG are brisk, with limited tickets left for Days 1 to 3, signaling ongoing robust interest in the series.

