Qatar National Team: Coaching Shake-Up After World Cup Qualifier Struggles

The Qatar Football Association announced the dismissal of coach Marquez Lopez after poor performances in World Cup qualifiers, promoting assistant Luis Garcia as the new head coach. Lopez led Qatar to an Asian Cup title in February. Qatar aims to rebound under Garcia's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:17 IST
The Qatar Football Association has announced a significant change in leadership, parting ways with head coach Marquez Lopez following unsatisfactory results in the World Cup qualifiers. In his place, former assistant coach Luis Garcia has been given the task of revitalizing the team's performance.

Lopez, a Spaniard who steered Qatar to win their second consecutive Asian Cup title earlier this year, has been relieved of his duties less than a year after his appointment. The decision comes after a series of disappointing performances, notably a heavy 5-0 defeat to the United Arab Emirates.

Garcia, also from Spain and formerly associated with LaLiga's Espanyol, steps into the role eager to improve Qatar's prospects. The team is currently positioned fourth in their qualifying group and needs to improve to secure a direct spot in the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

