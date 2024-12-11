Saudi Arabia Secures 2034 World Cup Amidst Controversy and Ambitious Vision

FIFA is set to announce Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 World Cup, a decision cemented during an online meeting with over 200 member federations. The kingdom's victory follows a non-competitive 15-month bid process under FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who helped guide the decision without opposition.

Saudi Arabia's successful bid puts the kingdom in the spotlight, raising concerns from rights groups over potential risks to migrant workers involved in massive infrastructure projects. The expansive roadmap includes the construction of stadiums, hotels, and transport networks, including ambitious projects in Neom and Riyadh.

This World Cup is part of the crown prince's Vision 2030, aiming to modernize Saudi Arabia's societal and economic landscape. The strategy involves substantial financial involvement from the Public Investment Fund and aligns with various international sporting bodies, further embedding Saudi Arabia into the global sports arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)