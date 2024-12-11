Left Menu

ISPL Season 2 Auction: A Landmark Moment in the World of Cricket

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) gears up for its Season 2 auction with a 'magnificent' response. Featuring renowned names from entertainment, the league aims to democratize cricket. Sachin Tendulkar encourages players to continue their passion amid the excitement surrounding the event, which introduces new rules and broadcast partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:22 IST
Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is generating buzz as it prepares for the Season 2 auction, with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praising the 'magnificent' response the event has received. Set in Mumbai, the auction features 350 players, selected from trials across 55 cities, marking a landmark moment in street cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar acknowledged the significance of the auction, urging unsold players to persevere in their cricketing journey. Over 30 lakh registrations highlight an overwhelming enthusiasm among aspiring cricketers to participate in ISPL. He extended his best wishes to those participating, reiterating the importance of passion and dedication in the sport.

In exciting developments, Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, announced a new broadcast partnership poised to transform how fans experience tennis-ball cricket. The league reflects its commitment to inclusivity and creativity, with teams owned by entertainment industry heavyweights, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan, adding further allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

