Deanna Stellato-Dudek's Olympic Dream: From Chicago Native to Canadian Citizen

World figure skating champion Deanna Stellato-Dudek officially became a Canadian citizen this Wednesday. The Chicago native, alongside her pairs partner Maxime Deschamps, is now set to compete for Canada at the 2026 Milan Olympics.

Stellato-Dudek, age 40, became the oldest female figure skater to win a world title last March, marking a remarkable comeback after a 16-year break from the sport. The International Olympic Committee mandates athletes to hold citizenship of the representing country at the Games, unlike the less stringent International Skating Union rules.

She expressed relief and satisfaction, stating how it finally aligns them with their Olympic goals. The duo, who have shown strong performances in the ISU Grand Prix, are considered strong contenders for the Milan Olympics, emphasizing the common practice of nationality switching within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)