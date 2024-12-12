Unwavering Support: RCB Fans' Loyalty Shines Overseas

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans have emerged as a passionate and loyal group, highlighting their fervor at the Allan Border field in Brisbane during an India Women's team match against the Southern Stars. Their chants of "Ee Saala Cup naamde" resound as they don the iconic red and blue jerseys.

Among these devoted fans is Ramprasad, a 26-year resident of Brisbane, who has been steadfast in his support for both the women's and men's teams. Celebrating the women's team victory in the Women's Premier League, he hopes the men's team will secure the IPL trophy in 2025.

The RCB contingent, accompanied by their tricolor and team flag, showcases their loyalty by attending international matches. IT consultant Ajay Mohan Patan, confident in Virat Kohli's leadership, remains optimistic that the awaited trophy will soon be theirs. The RCB fan base continues to hold onto a hopeful future with unyielding support.

(With inputs from agencies.)