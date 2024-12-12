Max Verstappen's Big Win Spurs Unexpected Formula E Charity Challenge

Max Verstappen's latest Formula One triumph has led the electric racing series, Formula E, to donate $250,000 to charity. The contribution honors a bet made by their chief executive, Jeff Dodds, who aimed to spotlight the unpredictability and competitiveness of Formula E relative to F1.

The donation will equally support Red Bull's Wings for Life foundation, dedicated to spinal cord research, and a fund promoting gender equity in motorsport. Formula E plans to create more opportunities for women, contracting two female drivers for upcoming rookie tests as a pathway to professional roles.

Diverse participation remains a goal for Formula E, which hopes to introduce a woman driver by Season 13. Meanwhile, Dodds indicated an end to further bets concerning Formula One due to its predictability compared to the rapidly evolving scenes in Formula E.

(With inputs from agencies.)