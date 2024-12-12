Left Menu

Max Verstappen's Big Win Spurs Unexpected Formula E Charity Challenge

Max Verstappen's fourth successive F1 title prompted Formula E to donate $250,000 to charity, fostering gender equity in motorsport. The funds will support spinal cord research and opportunities for women in racing. Formula E continues to create openings for women drivers, with two contracted for upcoming tests.

Updated: 12-12-2024 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Max Verstappen's latest Formula One triumph has led the electric racing series, Formula E, to donate $250,000 to charity. The contribution honors a bet made by their chief executive, Jeff Dodds, who aimed to spotlight the unpredictability and competitiveness of Formula E relative to F1.

The donation will equally support Red Bull's Wings for Life foundation, dedicated to spinal cord research, and a fund promoting gender equity in motorsport. Formula E plans to create more opportunities for women, contracting two female drivers for upcoming rookie tests as a pathway to professional roles.

Diverse participation remains a goal for Formula E, which hopes to introduce a woman driver by Season 13. Meanwhile, Dodds indicated an end to further bets concerning Formula One due to its predictability compared to the rapidly evolving scenes in Formula E.

(With inputs from agencies.)

