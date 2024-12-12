Gujarat Giants Revamp Coaching Squad Ahead of WPL 2025

The Gujarat Giants have made headline-grabbing alterations to their coaching lineup as they gear up for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 player auctions. Thursday's announcement confirmed Pravin Tambe's appointment as the new bowling coach and Daniel Marsh as the batting coach, while Michael Klinger remains the head coach.

Strategically owned by Adani Sportsline, the Gujarat Giants expressed their intent to build a formidable team for the forthcoming season. Daniel Marsh, well-versed in Australian domestic cricket with a record of over 11,000 runs, is expected to infuse the team with his extensive experience. Pravin Tambe, known for his memorable IPL debut, brings valuable expertise to support the Giants' goals in the WPL.

As the excitement for the upcoming auction builds, Gujarat Giants, having struggled in past seasons, are eager for transformation. Head Coach Michael Klinger, pleased with retaining key players, is keen to capitalize on the progress and bring a winning mentality to the team. The player auction is set for December 15 in Bengaluru, where the spotlight will be on both local and international talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)