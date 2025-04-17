Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana: Leading Ratnagiri Jets in Women's Premier League

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been named the icon player for Ratnagiri Jets in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League. The inaugural WMPL was postponed last year due to scheduling conflicts. Ratnagiri Jets, a successful franchise in the men's league, is now focusing on expanding its success to the women's game.

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been designated as the icon player for the Ratnagiri Jets in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL).

Originally slated for June last year, the inaugural WMPL was postponed due to the clash with South Africa Women's tour of India. The league aims to create a lasting impact on women's cricket.

Having won the men's edition for two consecutive years, Ratnagiri Jets aims to replicate its success in the women's division. Mandhana expressed her excitement about joining a franchise with a strong vision for women's cricket.

