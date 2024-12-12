Govt Intervenes to Aid SAFA with R5M Advance for Player Salaries Amid Financial Crisis

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has received a lifeline from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), with Minister Gayton McKenzie announcing a R5 million advance to cover players' salaries ahead of the festive season.

“We cannot allow players to go into this festive season without payment, especially since they have done the country proud,” Minister McKenzie stated in a press release on Thursday.

Urgent Support for South African Football

The advance, which will be deducted from SAFA's 2025 financial grant, comes as a response to the organization's ongoing financial difficulties. Minister McKenzie emphasized that the intervention was contingent upon SAFA providing a detailed explanation for its financial woes and presenting a comprehensive turnaround plan to avoid similar situations in the future.

SAFA’s leadership has expressed gratitude for the Minister’s swift action, acknowledging the importance of maintaining morale and stability within the national teams.

Highlighting South Africa's Football Successes

Minister McKenzie praised the recent achievements of South Africa's football teams, citing the men’s qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the women's team, Banyana Banyana, winning the 2022 African Women's Championship and excelling at the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year.

“These teams have brought immense pride to the country. The men’s team needs to focus on preparing for AFCON and working towards qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Banyana Banyana continues to inspire with their outstanding performances,” the Minister said.

Challenges Behind SAFA’s Financial Crisis

SAFA’s CEO attributed the financial struggles to insufficient sponsorship revenues and delayed payments from various partners. These factors have created a cash flow crunch that has impacted the organization’s ability to meet its commitments, including player salaries.

Despite these challenges, SAFA assured the Minister that efforts are underway to stabilize its finances. A financial turnaround strategy, aimed at increasing revenue and cutting costs, will be presented to the Minister after the federation’s upcoming National Executive Committee meeting.

A Call for Greater Accountability

Minister McKenzie underscored the importance of transparency and accountability within SAFA's leadership, adding that the turnaround plan must provide clear steps to prevent recurring financial instability.

“We are committed to supporting South African football, but this support must be matched by responsible financial management. SAFA’s leadership needs to ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization,” he said.

Securing the Future of South African Football

This financial intervention highlights the government’s dedication to fostering the growth and success of South African football. While challenges remain, the focus is on ensuring that the national teams can continue to perform at the highest levels without the burden of financial uncertainty.

The R5 million advance will ensure that players can enjoy a stable festive season, while SAFA’s leadership works toward rebuilding the organization’s financial foundation.