South America's New Landmark in Women's World Cup Qualifying
South America is set to hold a separate qualifying tournament for the Women's World Cup, starting between 2025 and 2026. The competition will offer two direct and two play-off berths, besides the automatic berth for host Brazil. Nine teams will compete in a round-robin format.
South America is making strides in women's football by announcing plans for a standalone qualifying tournament for the Women's World Cup. This move follows Europe's lead, creating a separate competitive framework for international matches.
The tournament, organized by CONMEBOL, will provide two direct entries and two play-off spots for the FIFA Women's World Cup. In addition to these slots, Brazil, as the host team, already holds a guaranteed berth. The competition will commence between 2025 and 2026.
In its inaugural edition, nine teams will compete in a round-robin format, playing four matches at home and four away. The top two teams will secure direct World Cup berths, while the third and fourth places will battle in FIFA's intercontinental play-offs. The next Women's World Cup will begin on June 24, 2027, concluding on July 25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
