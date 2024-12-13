Left Menu

South America's New Landmark in Women's World Cup Qualifying

South America is set to hold a separate qualifying tournament for the Women's World Cup, starting between 2025 and 2026. The competition will offer two direct and two play-off berths, besides the automatic berth for host Brazil. Nine teams will compete in a round-robin format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:52 IST
South America's New Landmark in Women's World Cup Qualifying
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South America is making strides in women's football by announcing plans for a standalone qualifying tournament for the Women's World Cup. This move follows Europe's lead, creating a separate competitive framework for international matches.

The tournament, organized by CONMEBOL, will provide two direct entries and two play-off spots for the FIFA Women's World Cup. In addition to these slots, Brazil, as the host team, already holds a guaranteed berth. The competition will commence between 2025 and 2026.

In its inaugural edition, nine teams will compete in a round-robin format, playing four matches at home and four away. The top two teams will secure direct World Cup berths, while the third and fourth places will battle in FIFA's intercontinental play-offs. The next Women's World Cup will begin on June 24, 2027, concluding on July 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024