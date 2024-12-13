Shubman Gill: Rising to the Challenge in Australia's Cricket Arena

In a candid conversation, Shubman Gill admitted that losing wickets at the other end impacted his game during the Adelaide Test. However, the Indian batsman remains optimistic, asserting the team is poised for a strong first-innings showing in what remains a three-match series.

Gill, who missed the opener due to injury, showed promise with scores of 31 and 28 in Adelaide's pink-ball Test. Despite these setbacks, he aims to maintain his natural playing style, acknowledging the mental challenges posed when the scoreboard isn't favorable.

Reflecting on previous matches, Gill noted that India has had frequent struggles to surpass 150 but is determined to change that narrative. As the team prepares for the Gabba Test, Gill draws confidence from past performances, particularly his 91-run highlight in 2021, focusing on an enhanced batting strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)