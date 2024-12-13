Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Return to Gabba: A Nostalgic Cricket Challenge

India's Shubman Gill returns to Gabba with fond memories and high hopes for the upcoming test against Australia. Having played a crucial role in the 2021 victory at the venue, Gill is confident despite team changes and injury challenges. He aims to start strong after setbacks in Adelaide.

Updated: 13-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:13 IST
Shubman Gill's Return to Gabba: A Nostalgic Cricket Challenge
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is set for a memorable return to Gabba, a ground where he has previously tasted success during India's 2021 tour of Australia. The anticipation is high as the third test is about to commence on Saturday, with the series currently balanced at 1-1.

Revisiting the scene of his breakthrough knock, a valiant 91 runs, Gill is reminded of the crucial moments that helped India chase a then-record target to seal a dramatic series victory. Despite team reshuffles and injury setbacks, Gill remains optimistic and is determined to make an impact.

As India readies to face fierce Australian pace on a dynamic pitch, Gill acknowledges the changes since their last Gabba encounter. With crucial players like Rohit Sharma back in the squad after personal commitments, the team aims to rectify past lapses and challenge Australia with a significant opening score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

