New Zealand's Resilient Opening Day Against England
New Zealand began the third cricket test against England with a strong performance, reaching 93-0 by lunchtime. Opening batsmen Tom Latham and Will Young steered the team, with Young stepping in for Devon Conway. Notably, this match marks Tim Southee's final test, as he prepares to retire after an illustrious career.
