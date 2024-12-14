New Zealand's Resilient Opening Day Against England

New Zealand delivered an impressive start to the third cricket test against England, reaching 93-0 by lunch after electing to bat.

Captain Tom Latham, at 36 not out, and Will Young, unbeaten on 42, showcased a strong partnership. Young, a replacement for Devon Conway, achieved 1,000 test runs and demonstrated skillful strokes throughout the innings.

The match also marks a milestone for fast bowler Tim Southee, who will retire after this three-test series, bringing his test career to a memorable close on home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)