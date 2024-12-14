Left Menu

New Zealand's Resilient Opening Day Against England

New Zealand began the third cricket test against England with a strong performance, reaching 93-0 by lunchtime. Opening batsmen Tom Latham and Will Young steered the team, with Young stepping in for Devon Conway. Notably, this match marks Tim Southee's final test, as he prepares to retire after an illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamilton | Updated: 14-12-2024 06:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 06:34 IST
New Zealand's Resilient Opening Day Against England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bermuda

New Zealand delivered an impressive start to the third cricket test against England, reaching 93-0 by lunch after electing to bat.

Captain Tom Latham, at 36 not out, and Will Young, unbeaten on 42, showcased a strong partnership. Young, a replacement for Devon Conway, achieved 1,000 test runs and demonstrated skillful strokes throughout the innings.

The match also marks a milestone for fast bowler Tim Southee, who will retire after this three-test series, bringing his test career to a memorable close on home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024