Pedal for a Greener Tomorrow: 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays' Launched
On December 17, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. This initiative will spread to over 100 venues across India, promoting fitness and environmental sustainability. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor support the movement, encouraging nationwide participation.
- Country:
- India
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to launch the 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays' initiative on December 17 at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. As a part of this initiative, over 100 venues across India, including regional centres of the Sports Authority of India, will host cycling events.
The initiative, designed to promote both personal fitness and environmental sustainability, will continue with cycling events every Tuesday. Prominent Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has expressed his support via social media, urging the public to embrace the movement for a healthier lifestyle and a cleaner planet.
The campaign has also garnered attention from sports figures like CWG gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas and Fit India champion Manas Saha. They emphasize the dual benefits of fitness and reduced pollution that cycling events offer, calling for a nationwide commitment to this cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Iconic Tourism Transformation: Unveiling the Future of Lesser-Known Destinations
Indian Market Rebound Amid Geopolitical Strains
India Leads in Office-Based Work Adoption and AI Integration
Rising Demand for Consumer Durables as Indian Households Shrink: Report
Building Bridges: How the Indian Army is Transforming Arunachal's Villages