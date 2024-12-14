Pedal for a Greener Tomorrow: 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays' Launched

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to launch the 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays' initiative on December 17 at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. As a part of this initiative, over 100 venues across India, including regional centres of the Sports Authority of India, will host cycling events.

The initiative, designed to promote both personal fitness and environmental sustainability, will continue with cycling events every Tuesday. Prominent Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has expressed his support via social media, urging the public to embrace the movement for a healthier lifestyle and a cleaner planet.

The campaign has also garnered attention from sports figures like CWG gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas and Fit India champion Manas Saha. They emphasize the dual benefits of fitness and reduced pollution that cycling events offer, calling for a nationwide commitment to this cause.

