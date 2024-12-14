Champions in the Shadows: The 23rd Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind

In a remarkable display of determination and sportsmanship, over 150 visually impaired athletes from 19 states across India have gathered for the 23rd Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind, which commenced on Saturday.

The championship, recognized as India's largest sporting event for visually challenged athletes, features competitions in sprints, throws, and jumps, adhering to international standards.

Organized biennially by the Indian Blind Sports Association, this championship provides a competitive platform for athletes with visual impairments, highlighting their indomitable spirit and exceptional abilities over the course of three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)