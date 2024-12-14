Left Menu

Champions in the Shadows: The 23rd Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind

The Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind brings together over 150 visually impaired athletes from 19 states in India. Held biennially by the Indian Blind Sports Association, this event celebrates the spirit and talent of these athletes across various sporting disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nadiad | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable display of determination and sportsmanship, over 150 visually impaired athletes from 19 states across India have gathered for the 23rd Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind, which commenced on Saturday.

The championship, recognized as India's largest sporting event for visually challenged athletes, features competitions in sprints, throws, and jumps, adhering to international standards.

Organized biennially by the Indian Blind Sports Association, this championship provides a competitive platform for athletes with visual impairments, highlighting their indomitable spirit and exceptional abilities over the course of three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

