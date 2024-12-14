Delhi Capitals Strategize for WPL 2025 Auction: Focus on Local Talent and Team Completeness

In preparation for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 Player Auction this Sunday, Delhi Capitals are setting their sights on enhancing their existing squad. Although they possess the smallest budget for the auction, head coach Jonathan Batty remains unfazed, citing the minimal additions needed and the comprehensive planning that has been conducted. Delving into local talent during the off-season has fortified their confidence in addressing the team's minor gaps.

Prior to the auction, the Capitals strategically released four players: Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Aparna Mondal, and Ashwani Kumari. Batty revealed that the team's methodology combines a reliance on statistical data and valuable insights from cricketing veteran Sourav Ganguly. These efforts aim to refine the Capitals' approach and optimize their auction strategy.

The announcement regarding player retention for the next WPL season saw the Capitals maintaining a strong core. They preserved 13 key players, including Meg Lanning and Radha Yadav, among others. Meanwhile, across all five franchises, 71 players, which comprise 25 international athletes, have been retained, setting the foundation for a promising upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)