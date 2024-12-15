Left Menu

Brijinder Singh Secures Second Term as Indian Golf Union President

Brijinder Singh was re-elected as president of the Indian Golf Union. The elections were held unopposed, with key positions filled seamlessly. Singh and his team aim to continue their developmental agenda for golfing in India, focusing on various aspects like partnerships and talent nurturing, despite some internal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:22 IST
Brijinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a smooth succession of leadership, Brijinder Singh has been re-elected as the president of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for a second consecutive term. The announcement came during the Annual General Meeting held on Sunday.

The election of IGU officials and the Governing Council for the 2024-2026 term went unopposed, with Singh as the sole candidate for the presidency. Key positions such as secretary and treasurer were secured by S K Sharma and Sanjiv Rattan, respectively.

Despite a rival faction conducting parallel elections, Singh expressed a firm commitment to advancing IGU's strategic plans. These include enhancing player training facilities and partnerships, while addressing internal disputes legally if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

