Brijinder Singh Secures Second Term as Indian Golf Union President

In a smooth succession of leadership, Brijinder Singh has been re-elected as the president of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for a second consecutive term. The announcement came during the Annual General Meeting held on Sunday.

The election of IGU officials and the Governing Council for the 2024-2026 term went unopposed, with Singh as the sole candidate for the presidency. Key positions such as secretary and treasurer were secured by S K Sharma and Sanjiv Rattan, respectively.

Despite a rival faction conducting parallel elections, Singh expressed a firm commitment to advancing IGU's strategic plans. These include enhancing player training facilities and partnerships, while addressing internal disputes legally if necessary.

