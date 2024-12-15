Jasprit Bumrah Outshines Kapil Dev with Phenomenal Bowling in Brisbane Test

In a compelling display of fast bowling, Jasprit Bumrah continued to set benchmarks in international cricket by outstripping legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev's record in two major bowling fronts. The Indian pacer stood tall on the second day of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, single-handedly dismantling the host's batting lineup.

Amidst a robust Aussie innings led by centurions Steve Smith and Travis Head, Bumrah emerged as India's beacon of hope. His outstanding bowling figures, 5/72 in 25 overs with an economy rate of 2.90, were pivotal in curbing the run spree, dismissing key batsmen including the formidable Smith and Head.

This achievement marks Bumrah's 10th five-wicket haul outside Asia, surpassing Kapil Dev's record of nine. It further cements his prowess in overseas conditions, evident with three five-wicket feats in Australia and South Africa, and two each in England and the West Indies. Bumrah's bowling excellence continues to shine in the ICC World Test Championship, where he ranks among the top for five-wicket hauls.

(With inputs from agencies.)