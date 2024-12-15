Left Menu

Smith-Head Duet Defies India in Tense Test Battle

Steve Smith and Travis Head's formidable 241-run partnership buoyed Australia to a commanding position against India on Day Two of the third Test. Despite India's early successes, Smith and Head cemented their dominance, marking a significant challenge for the Indian bowlers in the fiercely contested Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Steve Smith and Travis Head. (Photo- ICC X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Steve Smith and Travis Head forged a remarkable 241-run partnership, pushing Australia into a formidable position against India on day two of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane. This partnership overturned an early Aussie setback, bolstering their score after falling to 75/3.

Head marked his continued streak with a second successive Test century, while Smith found his form, helping the pair approach the legendary records held by Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke. Their stand at The Gabba follows their 285-run effort from last year's ICC World Test Championship final against India.

This collaboration marks the 12th-highest partnership in BGT history and the first Australian 400-plus innings against India in three series. Despite India's early breakthroughs, the duo's resolve left India seeking answers as Australia concluded the day at 405/7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

