India Gears Up for First World Athletics Continental Tour in 2025

For the first time, India will host a World Athletics Continental Tour event, scheduled for August 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, announced the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). This Bronze Level meet will provide Indian athletes a platform to showcase their talent and earn world ranking points in preparation for the World Championships in Tokyo.

The AFI sees this as a pivotal opportunity for Indian athletics and its athletes, reflecting increased global recognition for the nation's capabilities, especially following Neeraj Chopra's international successes. Since the early 90s, this is one of the significant global athletics events India will host, indicating a burgeoning sports culture.

The event will be staged at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, a facility praised for hosting major tournaments in the past. Organizers confirm compliance with World Athletics standards, ensuring proper facilities, medical services, and a substantial prize fund. These steps are set to enhance India's standing in global athletics.

