Bumrah's Brilliance Shines in Tough Brisbane Test

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, praised Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding performance in the Brisbane Test against Australia, hailing him as the world's top bowler. Bumrah's five-wicket haul thwarted Australian centurions Steve Smith and Travis Head, marking his 10th outside Asia and surpassing Kapil Dev's record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:09 IST
Jasprit Bumrah celebrating with the Indian team (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a stellar display of pace and precision, India's Jasprit Bumrah cemented his status as a world-class bowler during the third Test in Brisbane. India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, lauded Bumrah as the 'number one bowler in the world' following his exceptional performance.

Bumrah's spell was the highlight of India's bowling effort on the second day, as he single-handedly held the fort, dismissing Australia's top performers Steve Smith and Travis Head. He concluded the day with impressive figures of 5/72 in 25 overs, at an economy rate of 2.90, his efforts pivotal in stemming the flow of runs.

The Indian contingent struggled initially, failing to claim any wickets on day one. However, under Bumrah's lead, they fought back on day two, reducing Australia from 241/2 to 405/7. Despite Australia's commanding position, Bumrah's achievements, including his 10th five-wicket haul outside Asia, surpassed those of legendary Indian bowler Kapil Dev.

