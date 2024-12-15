Everton Stuns Manchester City in Women's Super League

In a thrilling match on Sunday, Everton's Women's team achieved a significant milestone by securing their inaugural points against Manchester City in the Women's Super League. This victory propelled them to four points beyond the relegation threshold.

Lucy Hope ignited Everton's triumph in the 31st minute with a header off Sara Holmgaard's expertly placed corner kick. The Merseyside team doubled their advantage shortly after, courtesy of Honoka Hayashi's precision strike, which followed a meticulous assist by Melissa Lawley, leaving Manchester City's goalkeeper Khiara Keating with scant chances to respond.

Despite City narrowing the gap with Mary Fowler's late penalty goal in the 88th minute, awarded after Karoline Olesen brought down Yui Hasegawa, Everton's defense held firm to clinch a historic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)