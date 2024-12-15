Left Menu

UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Encounter Against U Mumba

UP Yoddhas claimed a thrilling 30-27 victory over U Mumba in a crucial Pro Kabaddi League match, thanks to remarkable performances from raiders Gagan Gowda and Bhavani Rajput. Despite a strong start by U Mumba, UP Yoddhas surged ahead in the second half to secure the win.

Image Credit: ANI
In a breathtaking Pro Kabaddi League match, UP Yoddhas secured a narrow victory over U Mumba with a 30-27 scoreline at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

Star raiders Gagan Gowda and Bhavani Rajput propelled UP Yoddhas to this crucial third-place position on the league table, exciting fans with a Sunday evening showdown.

U Mumba's Manjeet initially set the pace with an early lead, but the match was marked by pendulum-like momentum, with both sides trading leads.

Key individual performances included Bhavani Rajput's do-or-die raid and Ajit Chouhan's exceptional raiding tactics, further intensified by a stellar contribution from Rohit Raghav in the closing minutes.

Ultimately, it was substitute Sahul Kumar whose crucial tackle secured UP Yoddhas' win, delivering an essential blow to U Mumba's playoff hopes.

