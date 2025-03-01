Thrilling Matches Mark Opening Day of 15th Hockey India Senior Women's Championship
The 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship launched with exciting matches in Panchkula. In Division B, Hockey Uttarakhand, Delhi Hockey, and Chhattisgarh Hockey secured wins. Kerala Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh dominated in Division C with outstanding performances, including a six-goal haul by Kerala's Kavita.
- Country:
- India
The 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship kicked off in Panchkula with an enthralling start as teams in Division B and C vied for promotion. On the opening day, dramatic victories highlighted the competitions at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium.
Hockey Uttarakhand led the way in Division B by defeating the Hockey Association of Bihar, as Beena Pandey delivered two field goals, complemented by a penalty corner conversion by Vartika Rawat. In another promising match, Delhi Hockey's decisive 4-1 win over Hockey Chandigarh featured impressive goals by Captain Roobi and Priyanka.
In an impressive display, Chhattisgarh Hockey achieved a commendable 5-1 victory over Hockey Himachal. Meanwhile, in Division C, Kerala Hockey triumphed with a staggering 10-0 victory over Hockey Gujarat, thanks largely to Kavita's six-goal wonder. Hockey Andhra Pradesh added to the day's excitement with a commanding 9-0 win against Hockey Arunachal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hockey
- India
- Senior
- Women
- Championship
- Panchkula
- Uttarakhand
- Kerala
- Andhra Pradesh
- Division B
ALSO READ
Yuvraj Sandhu Triumphs Again at Tollygunge, Clinches PGTI Players Championship 2025
Uttarakhand's Transition to Smart Meters Promises Enhanced Consumer Experience
Johannes Thingnes Boe Dominates Men's 10km Sprint at IBU World Championships
Mikaela Shiffrin Eyes Record 16th Alpine Skiing Championship Medal
Uttarakhand's Power Revolution: Smart Meters to Transform Electricity Experience