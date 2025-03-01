Thrilling Matches Mark Opening Day of 15th Hockey India Senior Women's Championship

The 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship kicked off in Panchkula with an enthralling start as teams in Division B and C vied for promotion. On the opening day, dramatic victories highlighted the competitions at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium.

Hockey Uttarakhand led the way in Division B by defeating the Hockey Association of Bihar, as Beena Pandey delivered two field goals, complemented by a penalty corner conversion by Vartika Rawat. In another promising match, Delhi Hockey's decisive 4-1 win over Hockey Chandigarh featured impressive goals by Captain Roobi and Priyanka.

In an impressive display, Chhattisgarh Hockey achieved a commendable 5-1 victory over Hockey Himachal. Meanwhile, in Division C, Kerala Hockey triumphed with a staggering 10-0 victory over Hockey Gujarat, thanks largely to Kavita's six-goal wonder. Hockey Andhra Pradesh added to the day's excitement with a commanding 9-0 win against Hockey Arunachal.

(With inputs from agencies.)