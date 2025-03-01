Left Menu

Thrilling Matches Mark Opening Day of 15th Hockey India Senior Women's Championship

The 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship launched with exciting matches in Panchkula. In Division B, Hockey Uttarakhand, Delhi Hockey, and Chhattisgarh Hockey secured wins. Kerala Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh dominated in Division C with outstanding performances, including a six-goal haul by Kerala's Kavita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:54 IST
Thrilling Matches Mark Opening Day of 15th Hockey India Senior Women's Championship
Players in action on Day 1 (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship kicked off in Panchkula with an enthralling start as teams in Division B and C vied for promotion. On the opening day, dramatic victories highlighted the competitions at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium.

Hockey Uttarakhand led the way in Division B by defeating the Hockey Association of Bihar, as Beena Pandey delivered two field goals, complemented by a penalty corner conversion by Vartika Rawat. In another promising match, Delhi Hockey's decisive 4-1 win over Hockey Chandigarh featured impressive goals by Captain Roobi and Priyanka.

In an impressive display, Chhattisgarh Hockey achieved a commendable 5-1 victory over Hockey Himachal. Meanwhile, in Division C, Kerala Hockey triumphed with a staggering 10-0 victory over Hockey Gujarat, thanks largely to Kavita's six-goal wonder. Hockey Andhra Pradesh added to the day's excitement with a commanding 9-0 win against Hockey Arunachal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025