Drama at La Liga: Upsets, Triumphs, and Controversies

In an unexpected twist at La Liga, Barcelona managed to stay atop the league despite a surprising 1-0 home defeat to Leganes, a team previously winless on the road.

Atletico Madrid seized the opportunity to leap past city rivals Real Madrid by beating Getafe 1-0. The triumph placed them alongside Barcelona in points, with a superior goal difference keeping Barcelona at the pinnacle.

The stage is now set for an enticing clash between the top two teams next weekend, while Real Betis extended their unbeaten streak with a gritty victory despite being a man down.

