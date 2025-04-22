Real Betis Keeps European Dream Alive with Girona Triumph
Real Betis defeated Girona 3-1 in a crucial La Liga match, boosting their hopes for European football next season. Betis, in sixth place, is now just one point behind Villarreal. The win featured a strong aerial attack, with all goals stemming from headers, including one by Isco.
Real Betis seized a crucial 3-1 victory over Girona in La Liga, intensifying their bid for European football next season. The sixth-placed team is now a mere point behind Villarreal.
Despite not controlling their own destiny entirely, Betis remains determined as highlighted by Isco, who celebrated his 33rd birthday by scoring his seventh goal of the season.
The match was marked by an impressive display of aerial prowess, with all three Betis goals resulting from headers. A last-minute effort from Girona's Cristhian Stuani offered little consolation as the team continues to battle relegation.
