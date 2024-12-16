Suryansh Shedge: A Rising Star in Cricket's T20 Universe
Suryansh Shedge, a 21-year-old cricketer from Mumbai, impressed with two unbeaten 36s in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite stress fractures in 2023, Shedge adapted his training, focusing on the finisher role. He draws inspiration from cricket legends and practices relaxation techniques to handle pressure.
Suryansh Shedge, a promising cricketer at just 21, delivered two crucial, unbeaten 36s during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, highlighting his emerging talent.
His first notable innings was against Vidarbha, where Shedge's aggressive play helped Mumbai chase down a challenging target.
His captain, Shreyas Iyer, commends Shedge's dedication and ability to handle pressure during high-stakes matches.
