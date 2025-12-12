Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Quest for Freedom: Rediscovering Form in T20 Cricket

Shubman Gill is encouraged by the Indian cricket team to play more freely in T20 matches, reminiscent of his IPL performances. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledges Gill's burden post-England series and backs him, as well as captain Suryakumar, to regain their top form ahead of the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:35 IST
In a recent statement, India's assistant cricket coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed hopes that Shubman Gill, who returned to the T20 lineup for the Asia Cup, would channel his free-flowing IPL style in upcoming matches. Gill's current form has raised questions, particularly regarding his performance ahead of the home World Cup.

ten Doeschate suggested that Gill's leadership experiences in England may have led to added pressure, affecting his T20 form. The assistant coach encourages Gill to play more freely and highlighted a noticeable improvement towards the end of the Australia tour. Similar support was offered to captain Suryakumar, who also struggles with consistency.

Reflecting on recent defeats, ten Doeschate addressed India's bowling challenges, particularly the performance of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Looking forward, the team remains focused on refining their lineup and strategy with several matches left before the World Cup to find the best combinations for success.

