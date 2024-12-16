Jasprit Bumrah Defends India's Transition Phase Amidst Australian Challenge

Under fire during their challenging tour of Australia, Jasprit Bumrah stood firm on Monday, defending the Indian cricket team amidst critiques. Despite being a team in transition, Bumrah underscored the importance of not pointing fingers and shouldered extra responsibility with commendable results.

In the third Test at the Gabba, where India opted to bowl first, they faced a daunting first-innings total of 445. Bumrah, however, delivered an impressive performance with figures of 6/76. The Indian batters, facing scrutiny for their lackluster technique, found themselves at 51/4 by the rain-hit third day.

Leading the bowling charts in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 18 wickets, Bumrah remains optimistic. He reinforced the unity of the squad and his role in guiding the relatively inexperienced bowlers through the unique challenges posed by Australian pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)