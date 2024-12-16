Left Menu

Bumrah's Bold Stance Amidst Transition Challenges for Team India

Jasprit Bumrah defended his struggling Indian cricket team in Australia amid criticism, emphasizing the transitional phase they're undergoing. He has taken on extra responsibility due to his experience, aiming to support new players. Bumrah remains focused on overcoming challenges without succumbing to external pressures.

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian vice-captain, has come to the defense of his team amidst tough times during their Australia tour. Speaking to the media on Monday, Bumrah emphasized the transitional phase that the Indian cricket team is undergoing, and brushed off suggestions that he faces additional pressure due to these challenging circumstances.

Despite his commendable performance, with figures of 6/76 in the third Test at the Gabba, Bumrah underscored the notion that as a team, they avoid pointing fingers or blaming one another. He attributed the first-innings setback, where the home side posted a whopping 445, to the natural challenges of playing in Australia.

Addressing critics concerned about the newcomers' performance, Bumrah remarked it's crucial to give them space to learn and grow. The seasoned bowler enjoys tackling diverse bowling challenges and has embraced them as a learning journey, maintaining a level-headed approach to both success and failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

