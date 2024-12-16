Gukesh Dommaraju vs. Magnus Carlsen: A Chess Showdown for the Ages

Gukesh Dommaraju, the youngest-ever world chess champion, is set to face Magnus Carlsen, the world's highest-rated player, in a hotly-anticipated clash at Norway Chess 2025. This much-awaited duel will be held in Stavanger, from May 26 to June 6, 2025.

Gukesh, at only 18, has already accomplished great feats this year, including winning the Tata Steel Masters and leading India to gold at the Chess Olympiad. Most recently, he clinched the world title in classical chess in Singapore. Excitement is palpable as he prepares to meet Carlsen on his home turf in Norway.

The chess world is abuzz with anticipation. "The matchup is truly unique, being the World Champion against the world's highest-rated player," said Kjell Madland, founder of Norway Chess. The tournament is expected to enthrall audiences globally, showcasing elite-level chess in its double round-robin format.

(With inputs from agencies.)