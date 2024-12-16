U.S. Golfers to Receive Compensation in Historic Ryder Cup

In a groundbreaking move, American golfers will now be paid to participate in the Ryder Cup. Under a new PGA of America scheme, each player will receive a $200,000 stipend along with an additional $300,000 to donate to charity. This marks a significant shift from previous policies.

The allocation per player and captain now totals $500,000, significantly higher than the $200,000 strictly for charity since 1999, when the pay-for-play issue first emerged. The new payment structure was approved last week by the PGA of America board and was announced Monday on social media.

Despite these changes, the PGA clarified that no players demanded compensation. The organization highlighted the players' and captain's roles in elevating the Ryder Cup to a premier global sporting event.

