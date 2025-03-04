Left Menu

Cyclone Alfred Disrupts Major Sporting Events in Australia

Cyclone Alfred is set to impact the east coast of Australia, leading to the cancellation of a major golf event and postponement of Australian Football League matches. The cyclone is expected to bring severe weather conditions including intense rainfall and potential flash-flooding, posing safety concerns for athletes and spectators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:43 IST
Cyclone Alfred Disrupts Major Sporting Events in Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A looming cyclone on Australia's east coast has forced the cancellation of a prominent golf event and the postponement of Australian Football League season-openers. The Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned WPGA Championship on the Gold Coast was called off due to anticipated extreme weather conditions.

Officials stated that ensuring the safety of all involved remains a top priority as Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall later in the week, bringing dangerous weather patterns, including heavy rain and flash flooding, particularly to Queensland and New South Wales. The Australian Football League has postponed two matches, including a key season-opener, highlighting their commitment to safety.

The AFL's move follows calls from coaches for precautionary measures. Other sports, including rugby and soccer, are also facing disruptions. State authorities have suspended activities to focus on community safety amidst the impending cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

